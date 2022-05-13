Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) fell 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 2.66 and last traded at 2.81. 38,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,672,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.19.

A number of research firms have commented on KIND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 8.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.28.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 59.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nextdoor by 19.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,527 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $42,240,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,450,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the first quarter valued at $23,016,000.

About Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

