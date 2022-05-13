National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.01. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 721 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, National Energy Services Reunited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

