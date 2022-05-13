RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.38. 33,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,567,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several research firms have commented on RES. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

