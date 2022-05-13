IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 160,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,787,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 331,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 103,048 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 832,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

