Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Up 6.8%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 218,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

About Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.