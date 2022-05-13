SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading Up 6.7%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 3,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 427,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.