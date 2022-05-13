ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 8.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 17,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,551,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
