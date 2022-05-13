ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 8.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 17,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,551,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 897,597 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 925.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 251,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

