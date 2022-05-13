HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 6.3%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14. 1,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 330,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPK. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

