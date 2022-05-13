FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Up 9.4%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 26,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,242,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

FREY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $113,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $6,832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $3,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

