Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 2,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 502,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,132,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

