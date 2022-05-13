Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,488 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 705,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $33,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $25.35 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

