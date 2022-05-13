AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 199,899 shares.The stock last traded at $7.32 and had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADTH. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdTheorent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

