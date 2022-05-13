Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $697,000 Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average of $178.37. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $136.74 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,646.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 25,000 shares valued at $4,155,200. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

