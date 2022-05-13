Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,930 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ONEOK worth $33,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 446,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,092,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $22,197,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.