Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Crocs by 1,406.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $18,129,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $4,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $56.05 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,758. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

