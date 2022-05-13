Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $76.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

