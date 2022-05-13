Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,678 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Lamar Advertising worth $36,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,386,000 after buying an additional 899,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,912,000 after acquiring an additional 209,483 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $20,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 134,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 746.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $93.63 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

