Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,191 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,501 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $33,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of FRME opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.