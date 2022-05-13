Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 40,591 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1,855,000.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

