Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cerner worth $34,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Cerner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Cerner by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 160,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $94.46.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

