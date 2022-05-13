Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,290,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $36,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.