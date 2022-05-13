Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $33,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

