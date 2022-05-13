Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $34,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,749 shares of company stock valued at $18,598,130. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

