Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,249 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of UGI worth $35,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UGI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in UGI by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 282,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 117,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UGI opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

