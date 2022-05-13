Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

Universal Display stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.77. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

