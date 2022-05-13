Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 50,271 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $33,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

