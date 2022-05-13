Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.01 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,558 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $34,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $69.75.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.