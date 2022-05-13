Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.21 Million Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of Nevro worth $35,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $142,000.
Nevro stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $182.45.
In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.
About Nevro (Get Rating)
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevro (NVRO)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.