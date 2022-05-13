Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Jabil worth $34,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

