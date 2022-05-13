Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Alliant Energy worth $33,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT opened at $58.02 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

