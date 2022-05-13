Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,786 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $35,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after buying an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,469,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $157,861,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

