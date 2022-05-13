Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $36,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.