Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of American Financial Group worth $36,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $141.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $8.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.