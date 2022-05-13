iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,294,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 36,261,395 shares.The stock last traded at $176.63 and had previously closed at $174.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

