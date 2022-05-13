Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KPLT. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Katapult from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Katapult by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Katapult by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.20. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 95.13% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

