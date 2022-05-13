Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $34,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 51.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $478.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $578.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.05.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

