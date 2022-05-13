Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of The Ensign Group worth $33,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 752,493 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 448,869 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,621,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after buying an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

