Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Duke Realty worth $33,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Duke Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of DRE opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

