Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $34,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 58.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Atkore by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Atkore by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,470 shares of company stock worth $2,735,983. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ATKR opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

