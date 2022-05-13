Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Leidos worth $36,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,405 shares of company stock worth $6,873,435. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

