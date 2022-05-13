Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,068 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $36,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

