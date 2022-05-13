National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $37,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

