Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,293 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $36,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $233.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.33 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.11 and a 200-day moving average of $292.48.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.85, for a total value of $2,688,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 700 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.79, for a total transaction of $199,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,118 shares of company stock valued at $52,179,679 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.