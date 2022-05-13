Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.48 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $37,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $185.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.