Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Lear worth $37,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lear by 27,995.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Lear by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lear by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lear by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,509,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.