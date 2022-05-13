Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of John Bean Technologies worth $37,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $113.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average of $136.08.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

