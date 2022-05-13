Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.61 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Amedisys worth $37,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average is $152.56. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $109.53 and a one year high of $276.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

