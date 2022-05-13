Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.