Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after acquiring an additional 476,526 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,344,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 86,041 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after acquiring an additional 423,406 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NYSE NOMD opened at $20.39 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

