Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $37,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 269,779 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Toro by 18.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Toro by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.